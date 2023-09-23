23 September 2023

Josh Stokes and Haji Mnoga give Aldershot victory at struggling Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2023

Josh Stokes was on target again as Aldershot won 2-1 at struggling Boreham Wood.

Stokes was released by Cian Harries’ through-ball five minutes before half-time and he slotted past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore to score his sixth goal since joining the club this summer.

Jordi van Stappershoef kept Aldershot’s lead intact with a fine save to deny half-time substitute Angelo Balanta.

And Haji Mnoga added a second for the visitors in the 55th minute when he was allowed to stride forward with the ball before picking out the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Balanta scored on the hour mark following a corner but the hosts could not force a comeback as their winless home run extended to five games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

news

Former Met Police officer charged with abusing his position for a sexual purpose

news

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping custody from HMP Wandsworth tied underneath a lorry

news