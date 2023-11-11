11 November 2023

Josh Stokes goal earns high-flying Aldershot narrow victory over Kidderminster

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2023

Aldershot kept themselves in the top six of the Vanarama National League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rock-bottom Kidderminster at the EEB Stadium.

The Shots had won 7-4 at Swindon in the FA Cup last weekend and made another positive start here to take the lead in the 24th minute.

Cian Harries sent a long ball forward, which was flicked on by Lorent Tolaj and Josh Stokes drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

Kidderminster threatened early in the second half when Amari Morgan-Smith set up Ben Tollitt, but the midfielder’s shot was off target.

With 20 minutes left, Harriers captain Krystian Pearce fired over from close range following a long throw into the box and Morgan-Smith saw a late header deflected wide as Aldershot held on for the win.

