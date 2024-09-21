21 September 2024

Josh Umerah returns to haunt Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Josh Umerah’s early goal against his former club proved the difference as Dagenham claimed a 1-0 win in their National League clash at Hartlepool.

Umerah struck after just seven minutes at the Prestige Group Stadium with a powerful drive from a Sam Ling ball.

Elliot Justham produced a fine save to deny Mani Dieseruvwe an equaliser but Harry Phipps also brought the best out of Adam Smith at the other end.

Dieseruvwe had a late effort disallowed and Anthony Mancini was thwarted by a good Oscar Rutherford tackle but Hartlepool’s hopes were dashed after David Ferguson was sent off for a second booking after 88 minutes.

