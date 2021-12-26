Josh Vela on target as Shrewsbury cruise to victory at Fleetwood
Ryan Bowman, Josh Vela and Daniel Udoh all scored second-half goals as Shrewsbury beat Fleetwood 3-0 to climb above their hosts in the Sky Bet League One table.
The Shrews’ leading scorer scored five minutes into the second half, with Vela doubling the lead with a fine finish and Udoh adding insult to injury for Fleetwood with a stunning third.
The first half saw precious few chances for either side, with the defences standing firm and final-third passes going astray time and again.
Harrison Biggins had Fleetwood’s only shot of the opening period, a long-range effort that went narrowly wide of the goal.
At the other end, goalkeeper Alex Cairns saved a lob by Bowman and watched a scuffed shot from Nathanael Ogbeta bounce harmlessly wide.
The deadlock was broken five minutes after the restart, Luke Leahy and Ogbeta combining for the latter to set up Bowman with a simple tap-in for his ninth of the season.
Vela effortlessly picked out the bottom corner of the goal with around 20 minutes remaining to make it 2-0.
And Udoh produced a thumping third that crashed in off the bar to secure the three points in style for Shrewsbury.
