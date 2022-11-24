Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa doubtful for Sheffield Wednesday cup tie
Sheffield Wednesday pair Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa are both injury doubts for Saturday’s home FA Cup tie against Mansfield.
Windass (groin) and Iorfa (thigh) will both be monitored after being withdrawn late on in last week’s home win against Shrewsbury.
Mallik Wilks and Liam Palmer both returned to action off the bench last week after recovering from injury and are in contention to start.
Midfielders Dennis Adeniran (knee) and George Byers (foot), plus defenders Akin Famewo and Ben Heneghan (knee) are still out.
Mansfield have fitness concerns over Riley Harbottle and Stephen McLaughlin, but Ollie Clarke could return to contention.
On-loan Nottingham Forest defender Harbottle (thigh) has missed the last two games and midfielder McLaughlin (ankle) has been sidelined for three.
Midfielder Clarke sat out last week’s league defeat at Harrogate due to a knock sustained the previous week.
Striker Rhys Oates (ruptured pectoral muscle) is closing in on his first start since August after stepping off the bench at Harrogate.
