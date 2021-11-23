23 November 2021

Josh Windass hits winner on Sheffield Wednesday return

By NewsChain Sport
23 November 2021

Substitute Josh Windass returned from injury to score a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory for Sheffield Wednesday against MK Dons.

Wednesday had the ball in the net in the first half when Ciaran Brennan bundled in but play was brought back for a foul on an MK Dons man.

The home side were stunned on 47 minutes when Scott Twine’s brilliant effort from distance flew into the top corner and the Dons went in front.

Just after the hour-mark, Jack Hunt hit the post from a tight angle after Warren O’Hora and Andrew Fisher collided, the ball fell to substitute Windass who went down in the box, but no penalty was given.

The Owls pressed hard for an equaliser throughout the second half and finally got it when Lee Gregory headed in Windass’ corner after 83 minutes.

Roared on by the Wednesday faithful, Theo Corbeanu found Windass in the box who slammed his effort into the bottom corner in the third minute of injury-time to give the home side a massive three points.

