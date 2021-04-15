Joshua Kayode earns new Rotherham deal

Joshua Kayode in action for Rotherham
Joshua Kayode in action for Rotherham (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:17pm, Thu 15 Apr 2021
Rotherham have handed striker Joshua Kayode a new contract.

The 20-year-old, who has come through the club’s academy system, has committed his future to the South Yorkshire club until the summer of 2024.

He is currently on loan at Sky Bet League Two club Carlisle, where he has scored six goals in all competitions.

Kayode, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, has represented the Millers just three times, all in the EFL Trophy.

