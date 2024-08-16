Joshua Zirkzee says start to life at Man Utd ‘couldn’t have been better’

Joshua Zirkzee said he could not have asked for a better start to life at Manchester United after he came off the bench to earn his side a dramatic win in their Premier League opener against Fulham.

The Netherlands international, who did not play a minute of United’s pre-season friendlies, prodded home fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 87th minute to send Old Trafford wild.

“To win here in my first home game and to grab the goal, it couldn’t have been better,” the 23-year-old match winner told Sky Sports.

“I have been told (to score in front of the Stretford End) is one of the best feelings ever as a United player so I am thankful and blessed that I could experience it in my first game. It is an amazing feeling.

“We got the win and that is what we wanted and the fans deserved, so to have this as an extra is just beautiful. I can’t really explain the feeling. It is just very nice.

“This is a great team and we want to achieve something great. It has been amazing and a dream and I am taking it day-by-day and working hard.”

Zirkzee, signed from Bologna, was brought on as part of a double change alongside Garnacho, shortly after the hour mark.

His goal provides manager Erik ten Hag – retained after winning the FA Cup against Manchester City – with the perfect start to his third season in charge.

“The manager said to bring energy and help the team as much as possible,” continued Zirkzee when asked what his compatriot said to him ahead of his debut.

“He hasn’t said anything too specific (to me). Manchester is a huge club and I should strive for the best and giving 100 per cent and that is the plan. It is just all good vibes.”