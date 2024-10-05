05 October 2024

Jovan Malcolm secures third straight win for Gateshead as Wealdstone beaten

By NewsChain Sport
05 October 2024

Gateshead maintained their impressive Vanarama National League form with a 1-0 home victory over Wealdstone.

Jovan Malcolm was the hero as his 73rd-minute strike gave Gateshead a third consecutive win.

Thomas Allan had earlier gone close to breaking the deadlock when denied by a fine Sam Howes save.

Micah Obiero and Jack Wells-Morrison had chances for the visitors but Wealdstone’s winless run now stretches to eight games.

