Jubilant Barcelona crash coach’s press conference after Champions League win

Barcelona celebrate winning the Women's Champions League
Barcelona celebrate winning the Women's Champions League (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:18am, Mon 17 May 2021
Barcelona’s players celebrated their Women’s Champions League victory by interrupting their coach’s press conference with jubilant cheers.

The Spanish side were 4-0 winners over Emma Hayes’ Chelsea in a hotly anticipated final in Gothenburg.

It was the first time Lluis Cortes’ side had won the competition, which has been dominated by Lyon over recent years, and the size of the moment was not lost on the players.

They were seen and heard interrupting proceedings as Cortes attempted to speak to the world’s media, chanting and jumping around him with trophy in hand.

Cortes took the interruption in his stride, joining in the celebrations with his players.

Barcelona celebrate during the Women's Champions League final (PA Wire)

Barcelona had Sunday’s final effectively sewn up inside 20 minutes as they raced into a three-goal lead, adding a fourth before half-time.

The win made them the first Spanish side to claim the Women’s Champions League trophy.

