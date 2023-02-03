Julen Lopetegui feels January signings have boosted Wolves’ survival hopes

Boss Julen Lopetegui believes Wolves’ work in the transfer window has given them a great survival shot.

The Premier League strugglers host Liverpool on Saturday after Lopetegui was given the chance to shape his squad last month.

Joao Gomes, Craig Dawson, Dan Bentley, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha arrived in January with Wolves out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

“When I arrived we had 23 finals and it’s still the same. We have a lot of finals and we have to think step by step, match to match,” said Lopetegui.

“I don’t know another way to work to achieve your aims. It’s going to be a long race until the end. We have to be ready to arrive. That’s why we need to have a strong mentality.

“The club has made good work, tried to help the team and balance the team. The most important thing is not the window, it’s about trying to improve, believe in ourselves and to be ready to achieve our aims. The new signings are here to help but it’s not only about them.

“It’s about the rest of the players, they are working very hard to improve every day.

“We have to write the next (piece of) history on Saturday. We have to be ready to compete against a very good team and fantastic players and to be able to overcome this type of team.”

Pedro Neto is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but is not ready to feature while Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Boubacar Traore (groin) remain out.

Lopetegui added: “Pedro is improving a lot, he’s not ready for tomorrow but in the last week he has made a big improvement and it’s a good thing for us. He’s been out for four months and he’s going to be ready to improve in the next few weeks.”