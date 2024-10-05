Julen Lopetegui relieved to finally guide West Ham to victory at home

Julen Lopetegui was finally able to enjoy some home comforts as West Ham swept to a 4-1 win over Ipswich.

Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta were on target as Lopetegui celebrated a first Premier League victory at the London Stadium after defeats in his first three matches in charge.

“Yes, we are happy for sure, always when you win you are happy,” said the Spaniard.

“We work for this. We are happy for the fans that they deserve this, to see this team win one match at home.

“And for the players, they are working very hard. I think that against a good team we did very, very well and we are happy to win.”

Bowen was key to West Ham’s win as he bounced back from being left out of the latest England squad by scoring one and making two more.

The Hammers captain’s low cross was turned in by Antonio after only 47 seconds, and after Ipswich equalised through Liam Delap, Kudus struck when he nodded in the rebound after Antonio’s header hit the underside of the crossbar.

Early in the second half Bowen grabbed his goal, outstripping former West Ham loanee Kalvin Phillips and drilling inside the far post.

The hosts wrapped up a comprehensive win when Paqueta struck at the far post from another cross from Bowen.

“The best way to show your disappointment as a player is this,” added Lopetegui.

“When you don’t play in one line-up, when you don’t go away with England, it’s this. I think he knows that. He is always ready to help the team.

“He is always ready to work hard, to play well and that’s why he is a very good player.”

Ipswich’s encouraging run of four successive draws came to an abrupt end and left them winless heading into the international break.

Boss Kieran McKenna admitted his newly-promoted side came up short in the big moments.

“It ended up being a disappointing day for us,” said McKenna. “A large majority of the first half was competitive and evenly fought but we conceded poor goals at key times and it ends up a comprehensive defeat.

“I don’t think it was too far off being a competitive performance but in the end West Ham were worthy winners.”

McKenna also revealed key defender Axel Tuanzebe, missing at the London Stadium, requires surgery on a hand injury and faces a spell on the sidelines.