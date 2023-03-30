Julen Lopetegui wants Wolves to embrace ‘challenge’ of relegation scrap

Julen Lopetegui has urged his Wolves stars to embrace the pressure of the Premier League survival battle.

They go to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday three points above the drop zone.

Hosts Forest are a point behind Wolves, who have lost their last two games, with just four points separating the bottom half of the table.

“It’s a pleasure to play these kinds of matches. We are privileged to have this position to play these matches. The players have to be ready,” said Wolves boss Lopetegui.

“We have to enjoy the moments and take advantage of them. To feel this pressure is a good thing, we are fighting very hard. From this moment, with this mentality, it is very important.

“We have to show maturity and show we are happy to have this challenge in front of us.

“It’s more important than the tactics sometimes, we are going to be involved until the end. We have to put the focus on ourselves, we respect all the opponents.

“We have a positive mentality knowing one match is a challenge. The most important thing is to show the strong mentality, it’s about how you react when you lose. We have to be ready and it’s going to be a hard fight until the end.”

Hwang Hee-Chan remains out while Hugo Bueno (hamstring) is likely to return and Boubacar Traore should be in the squad after a groin injury but Jonny is banned.

Wolves return to the City Ground after January’s EFL Cup penalty shoot-out exit to Forest saw the teams clash after the game.

Lopetegui added about Forest: “They have invested a lot of money and they are clear on what they want, they are a very complete team.

“In any moment they can damage you, they have quality players and very fast players. The most important thing is we have to be ready, with a very positive mentality and always looking forward with positive thoughts.”