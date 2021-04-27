Julian Nagelsmann to leave Leipzig for Bayern Munich at end of season

Since my first game in August 2019 against VfL Osnabrück, RB Leipzig, the whole region and all the staff and players here have meant so much to me. We’ve experienced so many special things during our eventful time together. I will leave RB Leipzig with a heavy heart. I’ve been able to coach a special team here at a club with huge opportunities and the best possible conditions to work in. Everybody here, including the staff who work alongside the team, have ensured that we’ve written plenty of stories for the club’s history books and are continuing to do so now. I’m really proud of that. Our run to the Champions League semi-finals was definitely the highlight of our time together. It was a moment that I’ll never forget. We’re currently enjoying the best Bundesliga campaign in the club’s history too. We want to make sure it ends up our best finish and then also lift a major trophy for the first time as well. It’s too early to say my goodbyes and speak about my memories because I’m not done here yet in Leipzig. My mission may end here in the summer, but I will give my absolute all until then. We’ve grown into a real tight-knit bunch that finally wants to win a title. Leipzig are a special club – nevertheless, I am leaving. I made no secret of the fact that the head coach position at FC Bayern München appealed to me and that I would like to take on this job if the opportunity ever arose. The position at FC Bayern is a unique opportunity for me. I would therefore like to thank Oliver Mintzlaff and the rest of the board at RB Leipzig for finding a solution with FC Bayern and making this possible for me. Now we’re shifting our full attention to the remaining three Bundesliga games and of course the DFB-Pokal semi-final, to try and finish the season as successfully as possible.

(PA Wire)