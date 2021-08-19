Junior Hoilett signs one-year deal with Reading

19:05pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
Junior Hoilett has signed a one-year deal with Reading the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 31-year-old forward trained with Veljko Paunovic’s squad on Thursday morning before signing and will be eligible for Saturday’s game at Coventry, subject to receiving international clearance.

“Junior is a player with proven pedigree at the highest level, having competed in the Premier League with three different clubs,” Paunovic told the club website.

“An experienced international, Junior will play an important role in helping our young players integrate within the first team squad and improve as professional players.

“On the pitch, his intelligence and maturity in the final third will make him an excellent addition to the squad we are looking to strengthen.”

