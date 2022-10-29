29 October 2022

Junior Morais bags double as Dagenham cruise to 4-1 win over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2022

Dagenham recorded a first win in five National League games with a 4-1 home victory over Wealdstone.

Harry Phipps put the Daggers in front after six minutes with a towering header from Tyreke Johnson’s cross.

Junior Morais doubled the lead after 21 minutes with a brilliant free-kick from 20 yards.

Dagenham sealed the victory after the break through Josh Walker and Morais’ second from the penalty spot.

Sam Habergham grabbed a Wealdstone consolation deep into consolation time.

