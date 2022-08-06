06 August 2022

Junior Morias scores late into stoppage time to secure a draw for Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
06 August 2022

Junior Morias’ last-ditch strike scrambled Dagenham & Redbridge a 2-2 National League home draw with Gateshead.

Jamaican striker Morias stepped through traffic before slotting home in the fifth minute of second-half added time, to stun a Gateshead side that had let a 2-0 lead slip away.

Paul Blackett and Adam Campbell fired Gateshead into full control just 12 minutes into the clash.

But Paul McCallum pulled one back for the hosts before half-time, leaving Morias to snatch a point at the death.

