Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery
13:05pm, Tue 14 Sep 2021
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle.
The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday with the serious injury and had an operation on Tuesday.
“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” said Klopp.
“Today he is in London and will have surgery today. We all wait for news from that.”