Jurgen Klopp impressed by his own professionalism during Liverpool draw at Villa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp jokingly hailed his own professionalism after keeping his emotions in check in his final away game in charge.

Klopp looked to have ended his last match on the road with victory as the Reds led Aston Villa 3-1 with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

However, two late goals from Jhon Duran earned Villa a point which moves them a step closer to Champions League qualification.

Klopp said he did not get caught up in the emotion of his final outing in front of Liverpool’s “insane” travelling fans.

“I enjoyed it always, I enjoyed it today, I still don’t feel like it’s the last time, I know it is the last time, it just doesn’t feel it,” he said.

“I am obviously more professional than I thought because I was completely in the game.

“I didn’t think for a second it was my last away game, I had no movie going through my head.

“I was completely in the game but I appreciate so much what these boys and girls are doing, the away fans are always insane.”

It was a case of Duran, Duran for Villa, who will qualify for the Champions League for the first time if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Boss Unai Emery says the Colombia forward is not from an ‘Ordinary World’.

“He is very young, 20 years old. His potential is impossible to predict how far he is going to get,” Emery said.

“I believe in him. Different football in Colombia, tactically the football is very different in the Premier League.

“We’re working with him a lot. I know he’s going to score and get chances and use his power.

“His potential is clear but we need to manage him as a young person but today I’m very happy how he helped us today because this is the consequence, we drew.”