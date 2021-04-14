Jurgen Klopp rues missed chances as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left to rue their dire first-leg performance against Real Madrid as his side exited the Champions League with barely a whimper.

The hosts could not fashion another of their famous European comebacks as despite registering 15 shots they managed just four on target and Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was barely tested.

But what really cost them was their performance in the Spanish capital for last week’s first leg when their opening 45 minutes was woeful and led to them losing 3-1.

“We started the game really well. We didn’t lose the tie tonight, we lost the game in Madrid, it was clear,” he said.

“If we had gone 1-0 up it would have been a different game but because of the experience of Real Madrid and their situation we had to chase the game and they controlled the game and had counter-attacking chances themselves.

“With two good performances we would have had a better chance.”

Liverpool created enough chances but they were just not clinical enough in front of goal, a failing which has cost them already this season.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Anfield (PA Wire)

“It was uncomfortable for Madrid, we were good, we were aggressive, we played some really good stuff, had massive chances in the beginning of the game,” he added.

“If we used one of them, it opens up. They had already struggles, it would have increased that.

“It is a little bit ourselves this year because we had ridiculous games here we should have won, not tonight but in the Premier League, where we just didn’t finish.

“Many times Mo Salah finished these type of things. We had many situations and we could have created more because the football we made was better.”

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Anfield (PA Wire)

Real coach Zinedine Zidane was delighted to be through to the semi-finals, where they will face Chelsea.

“We have suffered tonight under pressure but we have got through this quarter-final tie,” he said.

“I think we deserve to have got through this round. We knew they would make it hard for us but we controlled parts of the game very well.

“We were very solid. It was a game which was very important for us to get through and we gave it everything we’ve got.”