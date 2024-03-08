Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold entitled to own views on title

Jurgen Klopp has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold’s right to claim it would “mean more” for Liverpool to win their title battle with Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s huge clash between the Premier League front-runners through injury but his recent claims about City’s financial muscle sparked a pointed response from Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker referenced his side’s treble success last year, insisting that was “a nice feeling” the England international had no comparison for.

Klopp, who appeared perplexed that Alexander-Arnold’s comments could be perceived as inflammatory, said: “I am not sure how often in this club that we have to say how much we respect City.

“Trent respects that but he is born in Liverpool, he stood on the bins (as a child, watching training). What would you think in that situation?

“One of our slogans, that I love, is “this means more.” It means more to us. This club is special to us. So if we feel it, why shouldn’t be allowed to say it?’. You love these kind of interviews where somebody says what he thinks and the whole world tells you it’s not right, what you think.

“It’s just how he feels, how we feel, and I have absolutely no problem about that. I am pretty sure he showed total respect (to City) as well. In the last decade, Man City is the most successful team in English football and maybe Europe. It’s a ridiculous record they have. It means a lot for their people I am sure.

“Maybe it’s just for the fact we didn’t win that many. We are not in situation winning five league titles in a row and realising number five was better, we’ve never had that situation so we don’t know 100 per cent, but that’s it.”