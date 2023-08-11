Manchester City are set to start the '23/'24 Premier League season against Burnley at Turf Moor. They are aiming for a fourth consecutive top-flight title, a feat never before achieved in English football. Burnley, managed by former City legend Vincent Kompany, are hoping to retain their Premier League status after their recent promotion. Despite making full recoveries, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol are not expected to start due to lack of match fitness, similar to Kevin De Bruyne. Kompany's first team will be out for revenge after being thumped by Guardiola's side 6-0 in the FA Cup last season.

Liverpool have had a quiet summer transfer window, welcoming just Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the departure of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and the end of James Milner's contract, have left a gap in the team's midfield. Further concerns loom as Al-Ahli have made a £10m offer for Thiago. If he departs, Jurgen Klopp's team will be left with just four midfielders, with Curtis Jones as the most senior member. Despite these challenges, Liverpool remain in pursuit of new players, with Roméo Lavia and Moises Caicedo among their top targets.

Chelsea have reportedly activated a £20m release clause for Leeds United's midfielder, Tyler Adams. The United States captain, who has been side-lined through injury, is expected to undertake a medical within the next 24 hours. Adams previously played a key role for Leeds before their relegation from the Premier League. His move to Chelsea follows links with Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest. Villa have already added to their midfield ranks with the free transfer of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

The Premier League resumes with Pep Guardiola's team warned by second-placed Arsenal following an exciting Community Shield match. Chelsea, having finished 12th last season, have refreshed their squad, introducing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson amongst others. Tottenham see managerial changes with Mauricio Pochettino replacing Graham Potter, while Ange Postecoglou takes over from Antonio Conte. In spite of changes, Harry Kane remains a figure of interest for Bayern. Clubs including Luton Town, Sheffield United and Everton face a relegation struggle, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley return to the top league, showcasing excellent football previously in the Championship.

Aston Villa are set to kick off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Villans, who have had three wins and three draws in the pre-season, are warmed up for the top-tier action. Both teams encountered each other in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, which resulted in a 3-3 draw. Newcastle are also in a sturdy form, remaining unbeaten in the pre-season. Unai Emery, the Villa manager, is expected to field one of the strongest lineups for this match.

Rangers have begun their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign with a win against Servette. Their focus now shifts to their first home match of the Scottish Premiership season against Livingston. Celtic, meanwhile, are set to face Aberdeen. In transfer news, Celtic are reportedly interested in Gustaf Lagerbielke and former Chelsea and Barcelona youth star Xavier Mbuyamba. Also, Scott Wright's move away from Rangers fell through due to financial constraints faced by Turkish club Pendikspor.

25 years have passed since the starting season of the Scottish Premier League (SPL) in the 1998/99 campaign. During this period, the league has seen numerous alterations, with Celtic securing 17 titles and Rangers achieving eight by the close of the 2022/23 season. We examine the points acquired by these clubs, as well as every other Scottish club that have participated in at least one top-flight season since the SPL's inception.

Sean Dyche, Everton's manager, has confirmed the near completion of a £12 million deal for Youseff Chermiti from Sporting CP. However, he remained silent on speculation linking Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto to the club. Gnonto, currently seeking an exit from Leeds following their relegation, was not included in their recent Carabao Cup match. Despite hinting at further bolstering their attack, Dyche denied any knowledge of contact with Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike. This comes after Everton's acquisition of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

Liverpool are actively seeking new midfield and defensive recruits for the upcoming Premier League season, whilst also being linked with forward Keito Nakamura. Despite their interest, the Japanese star is reportedly not keen on the idea of being loaned out immediately after signing, as proposed by Liverpool. Nakamura has also dismissed interest from Reims, expressing a preference for Lille instead. Given the strong competition for left-wing positions at Liverpool, including Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Díaz, Nakamura's concerns are understandable.