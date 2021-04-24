Justin Donawa ends his goal drought in style as Solihull sink Yeovil
Justin Donawa ended his Solihull goal drought with a hat-trick in a resounding 5-1 Vanarama National League victory at home to Yeovil.
The Glovers started well but it was Solihull who threatened first, with James Ball striking the base of the far post with a 16th-minute effort.
Moors did not have to wait long to grab the lead, with Donawa – who had not scored since signing for the club in October – nodding home from Jordan Cranston’s corner in the 26th minute.
Ball forced Adam Smith into a fine save moments later and it looked crucial when Rhys Murphy equalised with a neat finish, despite offside appeals, nine minutes after half-time.
Solihull remained on top, though, and shortly after a Donawa effort hit the post the Bermuda international restored the home side’s lead with a clinical finish inside the area.
Moors were rampant and made it three just after the hour mark when Kyle Hudlin headed home Joe Sbarra’s cross before Ball added a fourth in the 83rd minute.
Yeovil’s three-game unbeaten run came crashing to a halt in added time when Donawa completed his hat-trick.