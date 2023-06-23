23 June 2023

Justin Kluivert joins Bournemouth from Roma

By NewsChain Sport
23 June 2023

Bournemouth have signed winger Justin Kluivert from Italian club Roma for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who was capped twice by the Netherlands in 2018, has agreed a “long-term contract” at Vitality Stadium.

He becomes the Premier League club’s first signing since the appointment of head coach Andoni Iraola following the sacking of Gary O’Neil.

Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement: “We are delighted to have made Justin our first signing ahead of the new season.

“He was coveted by a number of clubs across Europe and his arrival is a sign of his ambition which is matched by ours.

“Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability.”

Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, began his career at Ajax before moving to Serie A in 2018.

He scored nine goals in 68 appearances for Roma and spent last season on loan at Valencia following similar spells with RB Leipzig and Nice.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales wows Royal Ascot crowds in striking red dress

news

What happens next as five people on Titan sub die in ‘catastrophic implosion’

world news

Five trapped aboard Titan submersible all believed to be dead after 'catastrophic implosion'

world news