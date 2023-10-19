Juventus stand by Nicolo Fagioli after betting ban

Juventus have pledged their support for midfielder Nicolo Fagioli after he was banned for seven months for breaching betting rules.

Fagioli had five months of a one-year ban suspended this week and was fined 12,500 euros (£10,848), while he agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling problem.

Juventus said in a statement on their official website: “The club has noted the official press release from the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) and confirms its full support for Nicolo Fagioli in tackling this path, providing the player with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, collaborating with the Federation to outline the scheduled appointments.

“We are firmly convinced that Nicolo, with the support of the club, his team-mates, his family and the professionals who will assist him, will face the therapeutic and training process with a great sense of responsibility and, once the disqualification has been served, will be able to return to competing with due serenity.”

Fagioli, 22, was one of several players named last week who were being investigated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office and the FIGC as part of an Italian football betting probe.

Newcastle confirmed midfielder Sandro Tonali was fully co-operating with the enquiry, while Aston Villa forward Nicolo Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, is also being investigated.

Tonali and Zaniolo were both withdrawn from Italy’s training camp this week while Fagioli, who has one senior international cap, was not part of their squad for Saturday’s win over Malta and Tuesday’s defeat to England.