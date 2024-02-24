24 February 2024

Kabongo Tshimanga double helps Boreham Wood to easy win over Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2024

Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice as Boreham Wood impressed with a 4-0 victory over Fylde.

The potent Tshimanga scored after five minutes, and the hosts doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Fylde’s Ethan Mitchell turned the ball into his own net, adding to a disappointing start for the visitors.

Matt Robinson also got on the scoresheet just before the break as Boreham Wood strengthened their grip on the match.

Tshimanga then grabbed his second of the match five minutes from time to help end a run of two straight defeats for the Hertfordshire side.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells forfeits CBE for role in Horizon scandal

news

Cat-killing woman, who identifies as a cat, found guilty of murdering total stranger on night out

news

More than 60 MPs call for House of Commons Speaker to quit over Gaza vote

news