Kabongo Tshimanga ensures Chesterfield keep pressure on leaders Grimsby
Kabongo Tshimanga’s goal helped Chesterfield make it three National League wins on the spin with a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium.
After some great first-half pressure, the Spireites hit the front in the 34th minute when Stefan Payne made his way down the by-line before squaring the ball for Tshimanga to prod home.
The visitors came close to an equaliser on the hour mark as Andrew Boyce’s header was deflected out for a corner.
The win ensured Chesterfield made it nine games unbeaten at home as they closed the gap on leaders Grimsby to one point.
