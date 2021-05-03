Kabongo Tshimanga hits hat-trick as Boreham Wood thump King’s Lynn
17:04pm, Mon 03 May 2021
Kabongo Tshimanga enhanced his growing reputation with a hat-trick in Boreham Wood’s 5-1 win against struggling King’s Lynn.
The 23-year-old forward, whose 19 National League goals during the 2019/20 campaign helped fire The Wood to the play-offs, surpassed last season’s total with his treble on Monday.
All of his goals came in the second half, completing his hat-trick in the 73rd minute. Gus Mafuta and Kane Smith were also on the score sheet for the hosts.
Michael Gash had actually put King’s Lynn in front after four minutes, but the visitors could only hold their advantage for two minutes before Mafuta equalised.
Town remain in the relegation zone and three points from safety after the defeat extended their winless run to eight games.