Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka on target as Arsenal open with win over Wolves

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates as goals in either half from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka got Mikel Arteta’s side off to the ideal start in their quest to end a 21-year wait for the title.

Though comfortable in the end, the result had looked in the balance for a period in the second half when the visitors had chances to peg Arsenal back and wipe out the lead given to them after 25 minutes by Havertz’s close-range header.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha had a golden opportunity to level from a horrendous error from William Saliba but badly miscued his side’s best chance to equalise.

Saka sent relief around the stadium when he blasted in at the near post 16 minutes from time, settling Arsenal nerves and easing the path to victory on the opening weekend.

They had made the busier start and had the first chance after 14 minutes, Havertz sliding the ball into the right-hand channel of the box for Saka, who stepped inside Rayan Ait-Nouri and drew a save at his near post from Jose Sa.

Ben White lashed a shot wide from the edge of the box, Saka drilled straight at Sa from Havertz’s cushioned pass, then Declan Rice ballooned high over the bar from a good position as Wolves’ defence was stretched.

The first goal was not much longer in arriving.

Saka collected the ball in space wide on the right, Mario Lemina was slow to close him down and, as the in-swinging cross dropped towards the six-yard box, in stole Havertz between Sa and debutant defender Yerson Mosquera to get to the ball first and head Arsenal in front.

The hosts had goalkeeper Raya to thank for preserving the lead in the 35th minute.

Hwang Hee-chan was given room to deliver towards Jorgen Strand Larsen, who showed wicked movement to lose Saliba and nod towards goal, only to be thwarted by a superb one-handed stop.

The second half continued the trend of Arsenal pressure.

They ought to have doubled their lead when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cut-back deflected to the feet of Thomas Partey, who swept wide from the edge of the box.

Ait-Nouri almost made Arsenal pay for their profligacy when he lashed inches wide from 25 yards, a reminder of the fragility of the home side’s one-goal lead.

And they almost gifted an equaliser minutes later, Saliba collecting the ball from Raya and playing a blind square ball straight to the feet of Cunha, whose hurried finish was hit straight at the goalkeeper.

Arsenal rallied, Saka feeding Martin Odegaard from the left, giving the captain space to unleash a stinging drive from range that was beaten away well by Sa.

Then finally home supporters’ nerves were settled by a second goal and this time Saka did it all on his own.

The ball arrived to his feet on right of the penalty area and, after manoeuvring himself to a more favourable angle, he hit a rocket shot that sped past Sa at his near post to make it 2-0.