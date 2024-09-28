28 September 2024

Kairo Mitchell strikes again as Rochdale beat Braintree

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Kairo Mitchell struck early as Rochdale beat Braintree 1-0 in their Vanarama National League clash at the Crown Oil Arena.

Mitchell claimed his ninth goal in his last seven games after just seven minutes when he turned home a low ball from Tobi Adebayo-Rowling.

Jamal Fyfield, Callum Powell, Marley Marshall-Miranda and Finley Wilkinson all went close as Braintree pushed for an equaliser before the break.

Devante Rodney and Ian Henderson had chances to increase Rochdale’s lead but Mitchell’s effort proved enough.

