Kaiyne Woolery says half-time at Ibrox was crunch time for Motherwell players

Kaiyne Woolery has revealed that Motherwell’s players identified the second half of the match at Ibrox as season-defining, ahead of their unlikely comeback.

Graham Alexander’s side trailed 2-0 at half-time and could have been further behind following a 45 minutes which Rangers utterly dominated.

Motherwell had slipped out of the cinch Premiership top six 24 hours earlier and a heavy defeat appeared on the cards.

However, Woolery set up substitute Jordan Roberts to score early in the second half and then netted himself before Motherwell held out with some committed defending to seal a 2-2 draw.

The result put Alexander’s men back in sixth place and was a major boost ahead of home games against Ross County and Dundee this week as they look for a first league win of 2022.

“Everyone was down at half-time but it was pretty much like the first game we played here this season,” said Woolery, whose goal secured a point on Motherwell’s previous visit.

“We were losing at half-time and had a team talk saying the second half could make or break our season.

“We just had to come out fighting and try and get a bit of momentum going into the last five games (before the split).

“I think it’s clear to see that everyone put up a good fight and we managed to get a good point.

“We haven’t had good form since Christmas and we have a tough game coming up on Wednesday. We just had to get a bit of team spirit going and fight for each other. Hopefully we can build from that.

“I think it’s clear to see we can do it so we just have to push on now.”

Woolery has now had a hand in Motherwell’s last four league goals and is looking to re-establish himself in the starting line-up following his second league goal for the club.

“That’s what I said to someone in the changing room,” he said. “What are the chances of me only scoring two goals and them both being here?

“I definitely need to work on my goals and assists tally. I have been out of the team for a while so it’s always nice to come back in and prove maybe why I should be playing. Hopefully I can build from this now.

“I feel like I’ve been rested and recharged. Personally I hope I can help push the team on.”