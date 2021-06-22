Kaiyne Woolery signs three-year deal with Motherwell after leaving Tranmere

Former Tranmere striker Kaiyne Woolery has joined Motherwell on a three-year deal
By NewsChain Sport
18:10pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Striker Kaiyne Woolery has signed a three-year deal with Motherwell after leaving Tranmere, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The 26-year-old, who scored 11 times in 52 appearances last season as Rovers made it to the League Two play-off semi-finals, has completed his move subject to international clearance.

Manager Graham Alexander told the cub’s official website: “Kaiyne is a player I’ve admired for a few years now.

“He’s always caused my teams problems with his pace and goal threat. I’m very happy to bring him to Motherwell.

“I believe his best years are ahead of him and we all look forward to working with him. I know he will help us improve our attacking threat.”

Woolery began his professional career at Bolton and had spells at Wigan and Swindon before heading for Prenton Park in September last year.

