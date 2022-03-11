Kaiyne Woolery targeting ‘good day out’ for Motherwell as Hampden trip beckons

Kaiyne Woolery has his sights on a national stadium double as he bids to give Motherwell’s season a much-needed lift.

Motherwell have the chance to put their league struggles behind them when they host Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Steelmen have not won in 10 cinch Premiership games but are 90 minutes from a trip to Hampden and for Woolery it would represent another notable cup achievement.

The wide player featured heavily in Tranmere’s run to the Papa John’s Trophy final last season, helping them beat the under-21 teams of three recent Premier League champions in Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester, and also netted in the surprise semi-final victory over Oxford.

That set up a trip to Wembley where Woolery started in a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland.

Ahead of the visit of Hibs, the 27-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s an opportunity for everyone to take their mind off the league and just enjoy it a bit more.

“We have had a bad run of form recently so hopefully we can just take the whole club into a different place this weekend and obviously get a good result and get to play at Hampden.

“It would be a new experience for me. Obviously I am not from up here but I heard that when people play at Hampden they bring a lot of fans. It would be very good for the club, a good day out for everyone, so hopefully we can make it happen.

“Last season with Tranmere, I know it’s not a big cup, the Papa John’s Trophy, but we got to play at Wembley, so that was a good experience.

“With Covid restrictions, I think it was 5,000 fans each, so it wasn’t too many, but it was a good experience to play at the national stadium.

“Not a lot of people get the chance to play at Wembley and Hampden so I would love to be part of that.”