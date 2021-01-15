Kal Naismith joins Luton
Luton have announced the signing of former Wigan midfielder Kal Naismith on a permanent deal.
The 28-year-old was a free agent after leaving Latics earlier this month following a two-and-a-half-year spell at the DW Stadium.
Naismith told Luton’s official website: “It feels great to get it done. I’m excited to meet the lads and I’m delighted I’m here, looking forward to getting started.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back into that environment with the lads and back in the Championship, which is a great league.
“It’s a challenging league and obviously Luton are doing well. I’m looking forward to joining the lads and hopefully keep doing as well as they are.”
Hatters boss Nathan Jones added: “Kal is a real good fit for us. He’s played against us many times over the years and he’s one that we tried to get in the summer.
“It wasn’t possible then, but we are delighted to get him in now.”