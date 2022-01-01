01 January 2022

Kane Hemmings scores stand-out goal as Burton crush Crewe 4-1

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2022

Kane Hemmings scored a spectacular goal as Burton cruised to a 4-1 win over struggling Crewe.

Albion grabbed the lead on six minutes with Harry Chapman, on loan from Blackburn, slotting home with a composed finish after latching onto Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s pass and bursting into the area.

Crewe hit back on 18 minutes, Tom Lowery thundering home a rising 25-yard drive to equalise.

But it was Burton who then took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Former Crewe man John Brayford scrambled home a second for the Brewers when Crewe struggled to clear a long throw in to fire Burton ahead again.

Then Hemmings produced the goal of the game, turning his defender before firing over Dave Richards to make it 3-1.

That put Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men firmly in control at half-time.

Crewe struggled to find a way back after the break and Richards denied Burton substitute Daniel Jebbison with a superb save.

But Jebbison got his goal in stoppage time with a neat finish to wrap up Burton’s win after good work from fellow substitute Joe Powell.

