Kane Smith on target as Boreham Wood win at Weymouth

17:00pm, Sat 21 Aug 2021
First-half goals from Kane Smith and Tyrone Marsh gave Boreham Wood a 2-0 win at Weymouth

Smith fired them ahead after nine minutes with a fine strike from outside the area into the top right-hand corner.

The visitors doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Marsh raced through on goal and lifted the ball over Terras keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

Marsh could have added a third after the interval but he nodded a cross from Jacob Mendy narrowly wide, while Scott Boden hit the crossbar with a late header.

Weymouth’s best chance fell to Bradley Ash, who was unable to convert the rebound from Josh McQuoid’s deflected shot.

