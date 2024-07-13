Kane v Laporte and Foden v Rodri – Key battles when England take on Spain

England meet Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final looking to win their first major men’s silverware in 58 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side sealed their spot in the Berlin showpiece with a late semi-final win over the Netherlands, while Spain saw off France to advance.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key battles that could decide the outcome.

Harry Kane v Aymeric Laporte

England captain Kane could still clinch the Golden Boot if he scores in the final – that is despite the fact his performances throughout the tournament have been widely criticised. After hitting 44 goals in 45 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, Kane came into the finals in fine form but seemingly not at full fitness and has been substituted in half of England’s six games. In Laporte, Kane comes up against an experienced centre-back who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester City before joining Al-Nassr and who has been solid for Spain throughout Euro 2024.

Phil Foden v Rodri

“Phil Foden’s on fire” has rung around all the cities and stadiums that have hosted England at Euro 2024 but it was not until the semi-final win over the Dutch when the City forward lived up to the refrain. Having seen a shot cleared off the line, Foden hit the woodwork for the second time in the competition as he thrived in a more central role that has come following Southgate’s switch to a back three from the quarter-final onwards. Foden will need to be at his best if he is to get one over club-mate Rodri, who has shown why he is considered among the elite defensive midfielders in the world in recent years.

Bukayo Saka v Marc Cucurella

Another of Southgate’s main attacking outlets, Arsenal winger Saka has enjoyed spells of brilliance in Germany. He will, in all likelihood, be running at Cucurella from the start of the final, the Chelsea misfit having nailed down the left-back spot in a Spain defence which has boasted bigger and better names in the past but will also no doubt prove a tough nut to crack. Saka scored a late equaliser against Switzerland before tucking away his penalty in the shoot-out and will be hoping for a similar impact in Berlin.

Declan Rice v Dani Olmo

Olmo is the only man who can beat Kane to the Golden Boot, the RB Leipzig forward having also scored three goals but also chipping in with two assists to currently stand ahead of the England skipper. The 26-year-old will be key to Spain’s attacking balance, with Arsenal midfielder Rice no doubt keen to disrupt the flow in the middle of the park. Rice has covered more ground than any other player at the Euros and no-one has recovered the ball as much as the 25-year-old, whose work ethic will again have to be on point to best nullify Olmo.

Luke Shaw v Lamine Yamal

Yamal has been the star of the show in Germany. At just 16 he has become the youngest player to ever play in a European Championship and his stunning goal against France in the semi-final made him the youngest to ever score in the competition’s history. He will take some stopping and that job could fall on the shoulders of fit-again Luke Shaw, who has just two substitute appearances to his name since injuring his hamstring in February. Kieran Trippier has been the stand-in at left-back but has his own fitness doubts, meaning Shaw could return to the starting XI at just the right time for Southgate.