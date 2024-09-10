Karl Darlow ‘desperate’ to help Wales reach World Cup after making debut aged 33

Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow has revealed how a Zoom call with Craig Bellamy finally kick-started his Wales career.

Darlow became Wales’ oldest debutant since World War II by lining up against Montenegro just a month shy of his 34th birthday.

It was an impressive debut in a Niksic win – Wales’ first under new boss Bellamy – but it was a long time coming as Northampton-born Darlow had previously rejected invitations to join Dragons’ squads.

“At different times in my career I’ve had probably different commitments in terms of getting to play games,” explained Darlow, the grandson of Wales 1958 World Cup squad member Ken Leek.

“There have been certain points in my career when I didn’t feel it was right for me to come. I feel now I’m so motivated and determined to help this Welsh squad qualify for the World Cup.

“I had a fantastic Zoom meeting with the manager. Everything he said ticked all my boxes and he was pleased with how I came across as well.

“It’s a new era and the main goal for me and the squad is to get to the World Cup.”

Darlow first came under the Wales microscope over a decade ago during a loan spell at Newport.

He has gone on to make 250 career appearances with spells at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest and is currently number two to Illan Meslier at Elland Road.

“I probably thought this door was closed, but I’m delighted the manager wanted me here,” said Darlow.

“We collided together at the right time and we’ve got certain similar ambitions.

“There’s a World Cup I’d be desperate to be part of, and if I can help in that journey then that’s something I can look back on my career and be proud of.

“I was so proud to be out there wearing the shirt and to have a win on the back of it. Just so thankful to everyone for allowing me to be here.

“My family is beyond proud. My mum, dad and nan came down to the Turkey game and absolutely loved it.

“My nan Janet was made up to be back in Cardiff and enjoy the game. It’s a special moment for them.

“I know everything about my grandad’s career and it’s something for the family and myself to be proud of.”

Wales followed up their impressive performance against Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey, which they drew 0-0, with a rare victory in the Balkans played in atrocious conditions.

Torrential rain left the contest bordering on farce at times, as the pitch cut up badly and players regularly lost their footing on the saturated surface.

Darlow said: “It was probably the hardest conditions I’ve ever played.

“The rain carried on going but it made us show a different side to Turkey.

“Against them we showed our technical side and the way we want to play, but this time grit and determination pulled us through. The fans should be excited.

“The hard work and togetherness of the squad has been there for years, but the actual tactical and technical input from the manager and staff is hopefully going to bring us on to another level.”