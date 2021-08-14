Karl Robinson delighted with ‘deserved’ victory over Charlton

Oxford boss Karl Robinson thought his team’s 2-1 win over his old club Charlton was “fully deserved”.

Ryan Williams and Cameron Brannagan struck twice in eight minutes in the first half to put Oxford in charge.

And although Conor Washington pulled a goal back for the Addicks from the penalty spot before half time, after Sam Winnall handled, the U’s comfortably held on in the second half.

Robinson said: “It was fully deserved. We dominated most parts of the game, we passed it well and we created chance after chance.

“To have five players from our back line out, including Anthony Forde whose hamstring stiffened in the warm-up, we knew we were always going to be struggling for height at the back, and Jayden Stockley is a real handful.

“But we said before the game, let’s control the football and I thought we did that.

“It’s great to see the fans and that atmosphere back, and it’s a fantastic win.

“We got caught early on but the players saw it out. I’m immensely proud of my players.

“The handball decision for the penalty baffles me. That was an embarrassing decision.

“Cameron’s goal will give him a lift. We know he is well capable of getting double figures in the season.

“To see him back and fighting fit, after the problems he had last year with the worries about his eyesight, is great.

“I have a really good set of players here, who care for each other.”

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins said: “From the first opportunity of the game, their goalkeeper made a great save from Conor Washington.

“From my point of view we have conceded two goals on the counter attack, and there were different aspects of our play each time that we could have done better with.

“We went into the game with a lot of confidence, but for whatever reason it didn’t really happen for us.

“We were chasing the game and at the end we were very attack-minded with the players we had on. We tried to be bold in what we do.

“Credit to my lads for fighting back, but we came here to get the three points, and to get none is very disappointing.

“At times our ball into the box wasn’t good enough.

“Jayden Stockley is an outstanding player and we’ve got to make sure we utilise him in the right way, and if he is well marked, to take advantage of the space that leaves.

“It was a good start for us last week against Sheffield Wednesday and even though we lost this game, the fans were brilliant.

“We will learn the lessons from this, will be in training tomorrow, as planned, and as we always do, prepare properly for our game against MK Dons on Tuesday.”