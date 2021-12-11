Karl Robinson hails “step in the right direction” after Oxford win at MK Dons

Manager Karl Robinson is head over heels for his Oxford side as their fine run of form continued with a 2-1 comeback win at MK Dons

Hiram Boateng handed the hosts an early lead but second-half goals from Matty Taylor and Mark Sykes completed a rousing comeback.

Sykes’ strike 11 minutes from time helped United bag back-to-back victories and Robinson was gushing in praise of his side, who are now unbeaten in nine.

He said: “We’re so attractive on the eye and we score goals. The players mean the world to me.

“This is an incredible positive step in the right direction and we’ll keep fighting. There are a few tough games this calendar year and we’re ready for it.

“The big thing is when you play teams that are around you, that you don’t get beat. The mentality to be able to do that doesn’t happen overnight and it takes time to build it.

“We’ll keep going and give everything we possibly can. We’re a consistent challenger and this team has got people keeping an eye on them now.”

Dons took the lead in the 11th minute when Troy Parrott fed through the onrushing Boateng, who slotted neatly past keeper Simon Eastwood for his fourth goal of the season.

Oxford eventually made their dominance pay and found an equaliser after 65 minutes when Taylor nodded home from Herbie Kane’s cross.

United bagged a late winner after a sloppy back pass allowed Sykes to slot home into an empty net.

Robinson added: “Our first-half performance was very calculated and don’t think they deserved to go ahead in the way they did.

“I thought our performance in the second half was just incredible with the energy we showed.”

It was a deflating day for play-off-chasing MK Dons, who have now won one of their last four games.

Head coach Lee Manning said: “We’re very disappointed but I’m pleased for the group in the way they responded to some of the forced late changes we had to make to the team.

“We were relatively pleased going into the second half and we expected them to come onto us and be aggressive.

“We weren’t able to deal with what they threw at us in the second half and we could have been a bit braver to go forward.

“We have to step up and be brave, especially against tough sides like Oxford, and when you’re really up against it, it’s about being able to be brave and show what you can do.

“We have to look at the goals we give away to try and keep more clean sheets. We should be making teams really work for the goals that they score and we’re not doing that enough at the moment.”