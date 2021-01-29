Karl Robinson hopes ‘raw’ defender Luke McNally will develop with Oxford

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has signed Irish youngster Luke McNally from St Patrick's Athletic (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:31pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally has joined Oxford on a three and a half-year deal.

The 21-year-old centre-back has swapped Ireland’s SSE Airtricity League for League One for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Karl Robinson told the club’s official website: “He’s a good size, he uses the ball well and there were a lot of clubs interested, so we are happy that he sees Oxford as a club where he can come over to England and hopefully continue to develop.

“He has been playing senior competitive football regularly and that has really helped him get used to the physical side of the game.

“He’s raw, perhaps, but he’s another we feel will go on and do really well for the club.”

