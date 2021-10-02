Karl Robinson proud of ‘exceptional’ Oxford following Hillsborough success

Karl Robinson spoke of his pride after James Henry’s stoppage-time winner gave Oxford a 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum Paterson equalised after Cameron Brannagan had given the U’s a half-time lead but Henry struck at the death.

Boss Robinson said: “Our performance was exceptional. I’m very proud of the players. We will remember this moment for a long time.

“Many chances went begging in the first half. We had a number of chances.

“I thought the players’ attitude was superb, even when we went 1-1.

“We put in a top performance against the best team in the league. We learn through adversity after talking about the 15-minute spell against Cheltenham.

“James (Henry) is one of those players who you know can always produce a moment of magic at any given stage. He’s been around for many years.

“We felt that we shouldn’t have had to wait that long.

“Our strength in depth has increased and we got through a massive hurdle today.

“There were two sides of our game. We were cute in the second half.

“We have to take stock and enjoy tonight. We’re really happy, as you’d imagine.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “To lose a goal in the last minute is always disappointing. It is probably one of the hardest ways to lose a game.

“It’s a demanding league, physically. We didn’t start with enough energy in the game.

“It looked like a tired display in the first half. We made more of a game of it in the second. I was pleased with the second half.

“We didn’t get the ball enough into the front two in the first half. There was more directness to our play in the second half. We got more bodies in the box.

“I felt Oxford were starting to wilt a little bit under pressure and holes appeared in the game.

“Did I see that goal coming at the end? No, I didn’t. I was shocked to see that hit the back of the net.

“It will be up to my staff and myself to review the goal we conceded. We have to move on as we have another cup game on Tuesday.”