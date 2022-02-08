Karl Robinson says ‘hurt’ Oxford will learn from loss at Accrington

Karl Robinson said his Oxford team were hurting from the 2-0 loss at Accrington but would learn from the defeat.

It was promotion-chasing United’s first defeat in four Sky Bet League One games and, after 14 goals in four games, they drew a blank at the Wham Stadium.

John O’Sullivan scored his first league goal of the season on 28 minutes, firing home from the edge of the area.

Oxford’s top scorer Matty Taylor missed a close range effort with three minutes remaining before Ethan Hamilton made the game safe for the hosts in added-time.

Robinson said: “I thought we started well, we had two or three chances, a couple cleared off the line and then we fell for a sucker punch and then they played well for the final 10 minutes of the second half and could have had another goal.

“In the second half, we missed too many opportunities, one from two yards out which was unbelievable, and then they broke again and got us on the counter-attack – which is always a worry.

“We have to process this and learn from it as we have only lost a game of football, it’s not the end of the world, but you do feel for the fans who travelled, got rained on and had to go home without the victory. It does hurt us and we have got to be better.

“We made subs, we tried to change things and I am disappointed we couldn’t keep a rhythm. We also need to find a back-four who can stay fit and keep playing together.”

Stanley boss John Coleman was relieved to chalk up a first win in seven league games.

Coleman said: “Oxford started well and were bright and inventive and could have scored.

“Goals help though and I thought John O’Sullivan was outstanding and sometimes you fancy a player to score – and I felt he was due a goal.

“Once we scored it was like someone had sprinkled magic dust on us, as we pressed and we looked like we would make and take chances.

“Everyone worked their socks off and we know we can play like that, on the front foot, and when we do that we are a good team.

“We just have to do it more between now and the end of the season.

“Oxford are a good team and they will feel like, if they had taken their chances at the right time, they would have won that game and I can’t dispute that.

“But on the balance of chances created, I felt we deserved to win the game.”