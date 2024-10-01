Karl Robinson says Salford’s ‘soft underbelly’ exposed by Newport

Salford manager Karl Robinson admitted his side’s “soft underbelly” was exposed as they lost 3-1 at Newport.

The Ammies have won just two out of 11 games in all competitions so far this season, with a sixth defeat coming courtesy of goals from Kyle Hudlin, Aaron Wildig and Michael Spellman for the Exiles.

Substitute Cole Stockton’s late strike proved scant consolation for a livid Robinson, who was particularly angry by the way his side allowed 6ft 9ins striker Hudlin to head in the opener in the 10th minute.

“We worked on their attacking set-plays – a left-footed outswinger to the near post and the big man gets across the face. We spoke about where you should stand to stop him getting a run. We did completely the opposite and we’re 1-0 down,” said Robinson.

“And then I found a soft underbelly. We lacked that leadership mentality when things don’t go quite right.

“I certainly don’t question my players’ attitude, but I question certain parts of our game being so far off – today is probably the first time this season where we weren’t at the races.

“I know the reasons why – it’s individual in some areas – but it’s unfair to mention that.

“It’s not a good night, and the players certainly know that. It’s about how they regroup now and find those leadership qualities.

“There’s a soft underbelly, there has been for a long time and I’m not going to stand for it.”

Exiles skipper Wildig side-footed in the second on 26 minutes after Kieron Evans and Hudlin combined on the right flank.

Substitute Spellman scored with his first touch to wrap the three points after 67 minutes.

County head coach Nelson Jardim believes his team is now starting to gel after a second impressive home win in four days.

“It was a great game, and I was chuffed for the fans,” said the Portuguese. “They were our 12th man and pushed us when we needed it.

“We had a bit of a dip a few weeks ago when red cards and injuries didn’t help but we are looking to make sure we keep improving and be consistent.

“I think we are now seeing the quality of the players and a little bit of what my coaching staff is putting in to develop our style.

“That will take time and there will be ups and downs, but you can’t build a style without winning. These wins give us more comfort to develop that side of the game.

“The players are getting to know the way that their teammates think, their strengths and weaknesses.

“That develops in training, but they play together, fight together, are committed, focused and have energy.”