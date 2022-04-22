22 April 2022

Kayne Ramsay returns from suspension as Ross County take on leaders Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2022

Ross County have Kayne Ramsay back from suspension for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

Ramsay served a two-match ban following a challenge on Tom Rogic when the teams met last month.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Celtic are missing Josip Juranovic after the full-back suffered a knock against Rangers at Hampden.

The Croatia international will miss a couple of weeks at least, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic otherwise have a full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton keen to turn Chelsea into a profit-making and winning machine

news

Queen hailed as ‘inspiration to so many’ on 96th birthday

world news

Erik ten Hag confirmed to take over as Manchester United manager at the end of the season

football