Kayne Ramsay secures point for Ross County at the death

Kayne Ramsay was the late saviour for Ross County as his stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Alan Forrest gave Livingston the lead early in the second half, picking out the bottom corner in the 50th minute, before Ayo Obileye missed a penalty five minutes from time that could have sealed victory for the visitors.

It was not to be for them, though, as the Staggies extended their solid home form, which now sees them with just one defeat in eight thanks to Ramsay’s late intervention.

It had been a hectic period for both teams coming into the game, and perhaps that showed with neither side really taking the initiative in a snowy first half in Dingwall.

Max Stryjek was nearly embarrassed by his own player at one stage though, when Nicky Devlin played an awful back pass that beat his own keeper, but also went wide of the mark.

It was the kind of game that needed a goal to burst into life, the question was just who would be able to make the breakthrough – and it was the visitors.

Scott Pittman burst through the lines to get Livi into the final third, before giving it to Forrest who was allowed a couple of yards of space to approach the box, and that was all he needed to curl his effort past Ross Laidlaw and into the bottom corner.

From there Livingston set about making life difficult for their hosts going forward, and they were still able to pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Joel Nouble was shifted out wide in a reshuffle by boss David Martindale, and on the left flank he produced a moment of magic to seemingly tee Forrest up for a second, only for Harry Paton to make a crucial clearance off his own goal line.

The visitors continued to have the better chances as the clock ticked down, with Laidlaw called into action to make a save from Bruce Anderson with his feet.

They had the perfect chance to seal the points when Regan Charles-Cook bundled James Penrice over inside his own box.

Obileye stepped up having scored from the spot to knock the Staggies out of the Scottish Cup a couple of weeks ago, but this time sent his effort over the bar.

That came back to bite Livingston, as County claimed an equaliser in stoppage time.

Blair Spittal hung a high ball into the middle of the penalty area, and Ramsay rose highest to nod past Stryjek and into the net to save a point for the home side.