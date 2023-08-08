Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been evaluating his squad during pre-season and has a clearer understanding of who he wishes to keep or loan out. Several players, including Adam Montgomery and Yosuke Ideguchi, are currently on temporary moves. However, the fate of other players, who have either not been able to impress at the first-team level or are considered potential future stars, is yet to be decided. GlasgowWorld assesses 18 players with an uncertain future at Celtic.

Manchester United's time in the USA ended against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, but they remain confident for the Premier League season. Rumours suggest Jonny Evans, released by Leicester City, is close to signing a one-year deal with the Red Devils after his involvement in pre-season preparations. However, Erik ten Hag's hopes of securing defender Jarrad Branthwaite have been thwarted as Everton refuse to agree to a deal. Despite a rejected £15 million bid from PSV Eindhoven, it appears any further bids for Branthwaite from United will be similarly dismissed.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to boost their squad with multiple signings in their bid to improve in the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season. Although no new additions have been confirmed, various rumours suggest significant changes in the starting lineup. Wolverhampton's dramatic recovery under Julen Lopetegui's guidance signifies that the progression is far from over. This thrilling development promises an intriguing opening weekend for the Premier League, with only weeks remaining.

Newcastle United are preparing for their return to the UEFA Champions League by strengthening their squad. Key players like Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, and Bruno Guimaraes are set to retain their spots. Rumoured new arrivals include Sven Botman, Josko Gvardiol, Kieran Tierney, and James Maddison. Other prominent players such as Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and Alexander Isak are also expected to play vital roles in the competition.

Aston Villa is reportedly negotiating with Turkish football club Beşiktaş over a possible transfer for Brazilian winger, Philippe Coutinho. Beşiktaş has purportedly made an official bid for the 31-year-old, offering a season-long loan with a purchase clause for £6.87 million. However, amidst a decline in performance, Villa must decide whether to accept the offer that is significantly lower than what they paid Barcelona for him. In other news, Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to parting ways with central defender Nathan Collins, with Brentford agreeing on a club-record £23 million fee to take him on. Collins is set to undergo medical tests on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp is set to overhaul Liverpool's midfield, with the club linked to a host of players as the transfer season approaches. Despite their potential top-four Premier League finish, Liverpool’s focus remains on strengthening their squad, irrespective of Champions League qualification. It's suggested that the greatest changes will be seen in midfield, though it remains uncertain if Klopp will secure his ideal players. A potential starting 11 for the 2023/24 season has been hypothesised, based on Liverpool's transfer rumours.

West Bromwich Albion narrowingly missed the Championship play-off, but are setting their sights on next season. The team's financial situation may result in new signees largely arising from the free agents market. Carlos Corberan is keen to continue his impressive recovery of the team, and is eyeing a dozen soon-to-be free agents from England and Europe that could potentially aid West Brom's chances of advancing in the coming campaign. Players on expiring contracts are a key focus.

Speculation is rife regarding the potential shape of Everton's squad for the 2023/24 season. After narrowly avoiding relegation for the second year running, manager Sean Dyche has important choices to make in the upcoming transfer window. Dyche is keen to strengthen his attacking line-up following a dearth of goals last season, and with much of the current squad potentially departing, significant changes seem likely. Injuries have also hampered the team's performance. Observers are keenly eyeing the latest transfer rumours for both incoming and outgoing players.

Birmingham City Football Club has made five summer signings, with more expected, as part of a squad overhaul led by Thomas Wagner. After achieving their best points total since the 2016/17 season, the goal is to compete for a top-half finish. New signings include Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Kevin Long, Ethan Laird, and Krystian Bielik. The anticipation builds for how the team will look at the start of the 2023/24 season under John Eustace.