Keith Curle admits Oldham expected crowd protest during Accrington win

Oldham boss Keith Curle admitted that he had been warned of another possible fan protest during his team’s eventual 5-4 penalty shoot-out win against League One Accrington.

Saturday’s pitch invasion is already being investigated by the FA and in the fourth minute of this game supporters launched tennis balls onto the field in protest at the club’s ownership.

Curle said: “We’d had some intelligence that there was going to be a demonstration of sorts, but I just said to the lads that we just needed to focus on what we needed to do.

“The supporters do what they do, but we’re here to play the game.

“You acknowledge it, but it doesn’t change our mindset.

“I don’t want to get embroiled in any of the arguments – this was a performance we need to build on.

“Sometimes out of adversity that can be the starting point in the changing room.

“There’s bits and pieces we can improve on, but the commitment is clearly there and we showed good character.

“You never know where a penalty shoot-out win can lead us.”

Stanley went closest in the first half through Matt Butcher.

Oldham enjoyed the better of the second period, with Junior Luamba almost nicking normal-time victory late on.

Stanley boss John Coleman wasn’t impressed after referee Seb Stockbridge ruled that goalkeeper Toby Savin had moved ahead of Oldham’s final penalty from Luamba.

He missed first time, then netted with his second attempt.

“Fair play to Oldham, they took some good penalties, but these situations are a lottery,” said Coleman.

“If Toby has come off his line for their last penalty then fair play, but you just never see that.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen that decision.

“The referee said Toby was two yards off his line, but it’s pointless blaming anybody but ourselves.

“Our performance was way below par – you wouldn’t have known that we were fourth in League One and they were bottom of League Two.

“The lads who came in just didn’t grab the shirt, though.

“And our lack of fitness was very evident.

“We’re six games into the season and players were going down like ninepins near the end.”