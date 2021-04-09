Keith Curle salutes battling Oldham after five-goal show against Colchester

Delighted Oldham boss Keith Curle saluted the reaction of his side as they survived a fight-back from Colchester before sealing an emphatic 5-2 League Two win.

The Latics appeared to be cruising at 3-0 up by the hour mark but Colchester pulled two back before Davis Keillor-Dunn notched two very late goals to settle any nerves.

Curle said: “I was really pleased with the way we played.

“There was some great attacking football from us, and we looked dangerous throughout.

“I was disappointed with the way we conceded the two goals to let Colchester back into the game, but overall the reaction towards the end was brilliant.

“Three-two can be a dangerous scoreline, but the lads reacted excellently and had to be brave.

“We were resolute too, and that’s another good quality you need if you’re to be successful.”

Curle was a little less delighted with Oldham’s second goal from Alfie McCalmont as his free-kick routine had clearly been rehearsed as five team-mates danced about in front of goalkeeper Dean Gerken before the ball flew in.

“I can’t take the credit for that one,” added Curle.

“(Coach) Paul Butler brought up the idea because they did it at Leeds when he was there.

“I’m a bit sceptical about it if I’m honest, but set-pieces are a massive part of the game so maybe we’ll see something like it again. There is a next stage to it.”

The hosts were much the better side in the opening period and deservedly led 2-0 at the break.

Conor McAleny slotted home his 19th goal of the campaign in all competitions from the penalty spot, before McCalmont curled home his free-kick.

Oldham were in cruise control when skipper Carl Piergianni slammed the ball home from close range to make it 3-0 in the 56th minute.

Frank Nouble reduced the arrears then Tom Eastman pulled it back to 3-2 before the two late Keillor-Dunn strikes proved enough.

The U’s remain just five points above the bottom two, with only five games left to play.

It was clearly a tough night for interim boss Hayden Mullins, who said: “We were up against it by half-time and so I had a word with the lads and they knew we needed a response.

“I think we saw that.

“We got a couple of goals back and we were inches away from making it 3-3.

“I think we could have had a penalty, too.

“Losing the fourth and fifth goals was cruel on us, but that’s what can happen when you’re chasing the game.

“I have to give the lads credit for their second-half performance, though.

“They’re all hurting back there.

“We just have to continue working very hard every day. That’s fairly standard, though, the players all know that. If we do that, hopefully it’ll be enough.

“The lads really care, but on nights like this you just have to take it on the chin sometimes.”