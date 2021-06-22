Keith Curle starts summer rebuild at Oldham with five new additions
Keith Curle started his summer rebuild at Oldham with five new additions on Tuesday.
Oldham finished 18th in Sky Bet League Two in the 2020-21 campaign and Curle will hope for an improved showing this time around.
Defenders Sam Hart and Jordan Clarke signed one-year deals alongside striker Hallam Hope, while goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler and centre-back Harrison McGahey agreed two-year contracts.
On the signing of Leutwiler, Curle told Oldham’s official website: “He’s certainly a presence in the goal and we needed to recruit well in that position as a priority.
“His CV shows that he’s played a lot higher but also knows League Two well and comes in with a fantastic attitude to make the number one shirt his.”
Hope scored seven goals for Swindon in the third tier and is looking forward to being reunited with Curle, having worked together at Carlisle between 2015 and 2018.
Hope said: “I’m looking forward to working with Keith again and getting used to my new surroundings when I return.
“I love scoring goals and working hard for the team and it’s a big season ahead after listening to what the gaffer wants to achieve and build here.
“I’m raring to go and have played against Oldham a number of times over my career so I know the fans want players to work hard for the club and give 100 per cent on the pitch.”